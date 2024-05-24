Moto G04s India Launch Set For Next Week

Motorola India is gearing up for a new launch in the country in the budget smartphone segment, and it could be the Moto G04s. The Motorola G-series handset has already debuted in the international markets with a Unisoc T606 chip under the hood, single rear camera and more.

Moto G04s: India Launch

The Moto G04s India launch was confirmed via a microsite on Flipkart, as per which the device will land in the country on May 30. The handset will likely be a Flipkart-exclusive product and will come in a 4GB + 64GB model. It will arrive in four colours including Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange.

Moto G04s: Specs

Moto G04s will offer a 6.56-inch LCD display that supports an HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Unisoc T606 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage which is expandable.

For optics, it will sport a 5-megapixel front camera and a 50-megapixel f/1.8 single rear camera. It will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security and will run on Android 14 with My UX. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. The device is also IP52 rated for water and dust resistance.

Motorola already has the Moto G04 in India which has a similar set of specifications, except for the camera on the back. The G04 has an inferior 16-megapixel sensor while the G04s comes with a 50-megapixel sensor. Cameras were the main pain point for the Moto G04 when we reviewed the device earlier in February 2024.