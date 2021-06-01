Moto G Stylus 5G design and key specs leaked

Moto G Stylus 5G will come with built-in storage of 256 GB and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Motorola launched Moto G Stylus 2021 earlier this year in the US. Now the company is working on the Moto G Stylus 5G, and a press render of the device has surfaced on the web.

Nils Ahrensmeier of TechnikNews has the render on Twitter and it shows the phone from all angles. The Moto G Stylus 5G will feature a hole in the left corner of its display and a thick bottom chin as per the render.

The phone has a quad-camera setup and there is a pill-shaped LED placed horizontally below the cameras. At the back, there is also a Motorola batwing logo that sits in the center which will also act as a fingerprint scanner.

At the bottom, there is a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, a microphone, a speaker grille, and a stylus pen port. The top of the phone is bare.

As per the tipster, the phone will make its debut in the U.S., and it will come with built-in storage of 256 GB and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The other specs of the smartphone are not known at the moment.

Moto G Stylus (2021) Specifications



Moto G Stylus 2021 sports a 6.8-inch Max Vision screen with Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 678 SoC with 4GB of RAM and built-in storage of 128GB. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds and runs Android 10 out of the box

For the camera, the phone features a quad camera setup on the rear comprising a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro sensor with 2cm focus distance, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a selfie camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture.