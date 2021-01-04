Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked images reveal design, key features

Moto G Stylus 2021 will come with a 6.8-inch flat display.

Motorola is expected to launch its Moto G Stylus 2021 smartphone this year. Now the renders of the upcoming Moto series smartphone have leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks on voice.com.

As per the images leaked, Moto G Stylus 2021 will come with a 6.8-inch flat display. The phone will come with a punch hole on the front placed on the top left corner of the screen.

At the back, there is a square-shaped quad-camera setup with a LED flash. there will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with Moto’s batwing logo.

The right side features volume controls and a power on/off button. At the bottom edge is the stylus alongside the 3.5mm headphone jack, the speaker grille, and the USB Type-C port.

The earlier specs leaked by Blass had revealed that the Moto G Stylus 2021 will sport a 6.8-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB of RAM and built-in storage of 128GB.

For the camera, the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the rear comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a selfie camera of 16-megapixel.

Moto G Stylus 2021 The phone measures 6.93 x 3.39 x 1.93 inches and weighs 14.1 ounces. The phone will run Android 10 out of the box and will pack a 4,000mAh battery. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.