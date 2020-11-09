Advertisement

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 surfaces with 6.81-inch FHD+ display, 48MP quad cameras and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 09, 2020 5:27 pm

Moto G Stylus 2021 will bear the XT2115 model number and will sport a 6.8-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution.
Motorola announced Moto G Stylus earlier this year, Now the company is working on its successor called as Moto G Stylus 2021, The key specifications of the Moto G Stylus 2021 have now surfaced online.

As per Evan Blass, the upcoming Moto G Stylus 2021 will bear the XT2115 model number and will sport a 6.8-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB of RAM and built-in storage of 128GB.

For the camera, the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the rear comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a selfie camera of 16-megapixel.

Moto G Stylus 2021 will not support NFC and will run Android 10 out of the box. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will pack a 4,000mAh battery. It is allegedly codenamed Minsk at Lenovo, according to the tipster.

