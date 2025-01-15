Moto G 2025, Moto G Power 2025 Launched: Check Details

Motorola has announced the launch of Moto G 2025 and Moto G Power 2025. The new devices come packed with the same MediaTek chipset under the hood but are different in terms of display, cameras, charging technology, and more. Here’s everything to know about the devices.

Moto G 2025: Price, Specs

The Moto G 2025 will be available starting January 30, 2025, at $199.99 (approx Rs 17,300) and it comes in two colours: Forest Gray and Sapphire Blue.

The Moto G (2025) sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 1604 x 720 Pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. In addition, the display has a 120Hz Refresh Rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The handset packs a Dimensity 6300 Chipset under the hood. The phone runs on Android 15 on the software side. You get 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is further expandable as well. There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, this Motorola device has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

A 5000mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support backs the phone. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. It also has a water-repellent design.

Moto G Power 2025: Price, Specs

The Moto G Power (2025) is priced at $299.99 (approx Rs 25,970) and will be available universally unlocked online at motorola.com, Amazon.com and BestBuy.com on February 6 in colours including Slate Gray and Leaf Green.

The Moto G Power 5G (2025) sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2388 x 1080 Pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. In addition, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The handset packs a Dimensity 6300 Chipset under the hood. The phone runs on Android 15 based MyUX on the software side. You get 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is further expandable as well. There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, this Motorola device has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

A 5000mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support and 15W wireless charging backs the phone. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The device is IP69 and IP68 rated, along with Military-grade durability backed by MIL-STD 810H certification.