Moto Edge S Pro announced with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 144Hz display

Motorola has launched the Moto Edge S Pro in China with a Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 108-megapixel triple camera setup. The device seems to be a rebadged version of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro launched globally a while back. In addition, Motorola also announced the Motorola Edge Lite, also called Motorola Edge Lite Luxury Version.

The Motorola Edge S Pro will be available in four variants in China. The 6GB RAM + 128GB costs CNY 2399 (approx Rs 27,500), while the 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at CNY 2699 (approx Rs 30,900). The 8GB RAM + 256GB model will sell for CNY 2999 (approx Rs 34,400) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB will cost CNY 3299 (approx Rs 37,800).

The Motorola Edge Lite comes at a price of CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 29,800) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It has a price of CNY 2,899 (approx Rs 33,300) for the 8GB + 256GB trim.

Motorola Edge S Pro Specifications

The Motorola Edge S Pro sports a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and 144Hz refresh rate support. The display further has a 576Hz touch sampling rate and SGS eye protection certification.

The Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the Edge S Pro. You get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Edge S Pro.

For the cameras on the back, there’s a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera can shoot videos at up to 8K resolution at 24fps. A 4520mAh battery backs the Edge S Pro with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 11 with My UX on top.

Motorola claims it to be one of its thinnest flagship phones, measuring just 7.9mm. It is pretty light when it comes to weight, at just 189 grams. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, GLONASS, A-GPS, Type-C charging port. There’s no information on when or if the Moto Edge S Pro would arrive in international markets.

Motorola Edge Lite Specifications

The Motorola Edge Lite Luxury Version sports the very same 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display further gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, 576Hz touch sampling rate and a 144Hz refresh rate support.

Motorola Edge Lite features the Snapdragon 778G SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Adreno 642L GPU handles the graphics. There’s a 108-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens and OIS support, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back. In addition, there’s a 32-megapixel f/2.25 front camera for selfies.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.