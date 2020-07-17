Advertisement

Moto E7 appears on Canadian Carrier website, reveals price and key specs

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 17, 2020 1:25 pm

Moto E7 features a dual camera setup on the back with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel sensor.
Motorola seems to be gearing up for a launch of a new E-series smartphone - Moto E7. The phone has been spotted on the website of Canadian carrier Freedom Mobile. It is priced at CAD 189 (roughly Rs 10,400) in the listing.

The company has however not officially announced any pricing or the launch date of the Moto E7.

As per the listing on Freedom Mobile's website, Moto E7 will come in Blue colour. It is listed with only one variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone features a 6.2-inch display and is backed up by a 3,550mAh battery.

For the optics, Moto E7 features a dual camera setup on the back with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies housed inside waterdrop notch on the front.

Earlier in May the upcoming phone was found listed on both the Google Play Console’s Device Catalog and the Android Enterprise Recommended’s device list.

As per the leak, Moto E7 will feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and it will run Android 10 operating system. The phone will be fueled by 3550mAh battery. It will come with 13-megapixel Samsung primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel Omnivision depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it will have 5-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture front camera.

