Moto E20 announced with 6.5-inch HD+ display and Unisoc T606 SoC

Motorola has launched the Moto E20 smartphone in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. The device has a UNISOC T606 chipset, a dual-camera setup, Android 11 (Go Edition) and a 4000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Moto E20 price

The Motorola phone is priced at 999 Brazilian Real(~$190) in Brazil, which is approx. Rs 14,100 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage model. It comes in Grey and Black colours. There is no information on international availability as of yet, including India.

Specs

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Moto E20 packs a Unisoc T606 SoC chipset clocked at 1.6GHz. The SoC is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor , and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 (Go edition). There’s also a 4,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. It includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Earlier Motorola launched Motorola G50 5G as its new phone in Australia. The phone is priced at AUD 399, which is approx. Rs 20,500 for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Meteorite Grey and Green colours. The device runs on Dimensity 700 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11, and has a 5000mAh battery.