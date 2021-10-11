Moto E40 specs revealed via Flipkart listing ahead of launch on October 12

Moto E40, the latest smartphone from Motorola will be launching in India tomorrow. After its launch, the phone will go on sale in India via Flipkart. Now ahead of the launch, the major specs of the Moto E40 have been teased on Flipkart.

Moto E40 Teased Specs

As per the Flipkart listing, the Moto E40 will feature a punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness. The phone will come with a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens, a depth sensor, and a macro shooter.

Moto E40 will pack Unisoc T700 octa core 1.8Ghz processor. It will feature 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which can last for up to 40 hours on a single charge.

In addition, the listing also tells us that the handset will offer features like an IP52 water-repellent body and a Google Assistant key. The E40 will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Specifications

Moto E40 was recently unveiled in Europe. Moto E40 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. In addition, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole at the center to house a selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery which Motorola touts to last for two days.

A Unisoc T700 octa-core processor powers it. This will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. In addition, the device runs MyUX based on Android 11 out of the box on the software side.

For the imaging part, the Moto E40 sports a triple-camera setup. There will be a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, the phone features an 8MP selfie camera. It also features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.