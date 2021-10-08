Moto G Pure, Moto E40 announced: Price, specifications

Motorola has announced two new smartphones – Moto G Pure and Moto E40. While Moto E40 has been unveiled in Europe, whereas the Moto G Pure has been introduced in the US. Moto E40 is also set to launch in India next week.

Moto E40, Moto G Pure Price

The Moto E40 is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,900). It comes in Charcoal Gray and Clay Pink colour options. In India, the Moto E40 will launch on October 12. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart.

Moto G Pure is announced at $159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,000). The phone will go on sale on Verizon from October 14. It comes in a single Deep Indigo colour option.

Moto E40 specifications

Moto E40 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. In addition, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole at the center to house a selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery which Motorola touts to last for two days.

A Unisoc T700 octa-core processor powers it. This will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. In addition, the device runs MyUX based on Android 11 out of the box on the software side.

For the imaging part, the Moto E40 sports a triple-camera setup. There will be a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, the phone features an 8MP selfie camera. It also features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

The handset also has a dedicated Google Assistant key at the right side. Connectivity features include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack.

Dimensions-wise the device measures 168.1×75.6×9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

Moto G Pure specifications

Moto G Pure features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS TFT LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 269ppi pixel density. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. This is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. In the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 11. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5 and GPS, and more. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 167.36×75.63×8.75mm in dimensions and weighs 188g. The phone has an IP52 rating and a water-repellent design.