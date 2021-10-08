Moto E30 announced with Unisoc T700 chipset, Android 11 Go Edition

Motorola has announced a brand new budget-friendly smartphone – Motorola Moto E30. This comes after the company announced Moto G Pure and Moto E40 in different markets.

The Moto E30 features the same specs that are available on the Moto E40. However, it offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. In addition, it runs Android 11 Go Edition.

Moto E30 Price

The Moto E30 is priced at €129 (approx. Rs 11,180) in Europe. Moreover, it comes in two colours Mineral Gray and Digital Blue.

Specs

Moto E30 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The company calls this screen Max Vision display. In addition, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole at the center to house a selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

A Unisoc T700 octa-core processor powers it. This is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that’s expanded via a microSD card. In addition, the device runs Android 11 Go Edition out of the box on the software side.

For the imaging part, the phone sports a triple-camera setup. There will be a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, the phone features an 8MP selfie camera. It also features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

The handset also has a dedicated Google Assistant key at the right side. Connectivity features include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack.

To recall, The Moto E40 is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,900). It comes in Charcoal Gray and Clay Pink colour options. In India, the Moto E40 will launch on October 12. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart.

Moto G Pure is announced at $159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,000). The phone will go on sale on Verizon from October 14. It comes in a single Deep Indigo colour option.