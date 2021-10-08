Moto E40 to launch in India on October 12, Flipkart availability confirmed

Moto E40, the latest smartphone from Motorola will soon launch in India. The company has now to launch Moto E40 in the country on October 12.

Moto E40 after its launch will go on sale in India via Flipkart. The phone’s microsite on Flipkart has also confirmed the phone’s launch date.

For the features teased, Flipkart listing has confirmed that the phone will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display. It will have a triple-camera setup on the back. The E40 will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone was recently listed on a Romanian online retailer’s website revealing Moto E40 specs and price. As per the listing, Moto E40 is priced at RON779.99 (roughly Rs 13,630) and has two colour options – Pink and Gray.

Moto E40 Specs

As far as the smartphone’s specifications go, the retailer listing suggests that the Moto E40 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. In addition, the display will have a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole at the center to house a selfie camera.

The listing says that the phone will pack Unisoc 700 chipset. This will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. In addition, the device will run Android 11 out of the box on the software side.

For the imaging part, the Moto E40 will feature a triple-camera setup. There will be a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, the phone will feature an 8MP selfie camera. It will also feature a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

In addition, the phone will measure 168.08 x 75.64 x 9.14mm and weighs 198 grams. Connectivity features will include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack.