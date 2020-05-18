Advertisement

Top three most affordable phones to play PUBG Mobile

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2020 6:16 pm

The popular mobile game can be played at different graphics settings on these phones.

Budget smartphones these days in India are more than capable of offering support for activities beyond regular usage. Most brands have launched slew of phones in the dedicated budget segment, which includes products priced between Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000 in the market. So, if you like gaming and don't want to spend a bucket load on your next phone then check out these options that can fit your need and pocket. 

 

 Realme C3 

The Realme C3 is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. It has a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. Realme C3 has a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter.

 

The company has gone with a textured finish at the back panel, which makes it easier to hold and prevents the panel from scratches and fingerprints. The good thing here is that the company has provided two SIM and one dedicated microSD card slot. Moving on, the base panel comes with micro-USB port flanked between 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille.

 

Vivo U10 

 

Vivo U10 packs a punch for a device costing just Rs 8,990. It's powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665AIE octa-core chipset along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The front is graced with a 6.35 HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels. It has a 5000mAH battery and supports 18W quick charge. It runs on Android 9 with the FunTouch OS on top. As for the shooters, it has an 8MP selfie camera and at the back, it sports a 13MP main sensor coupled with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor along with a LED flash. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with AI face unlock. The phone features dual 4G standby via nano SIMs. It is available in two colours Electric blue and Thunder black. 

Coming to the performance, you will not face much trouble with daily tasks and multitasking is smooth with this one as well. Moving on, coming to gaming performance, games like PUBG Mobile runs on Low Graphics settings, but apart from this, the overall experience is quite decent.

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 

 

The Redmi Note 8 is a bang for the buck! The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs 9,999 and it comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable to 512 GB. It has a 6.3 inch HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels giving it a density of 403 PPI. The front and back are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 so it should be good for rough usage.

It has a 4000mAh battery and comes loaded with an 18W fast charger. The Redmi Note 8 runs on Android 9.0 Pie and the company has recently started rolling out MIUI 11 update. It has a Quad camera set up at the rear with a 48MP main sensor which is coupled with an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens for those closeup shots, a 2MP depth sensor to assist the portrait mode and a LED flash. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera.

 

 

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 affordable phones Android phones under 15 000 gaming phones pubg mobile

 

Latest Smartphones
