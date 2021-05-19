Molekule launches Air Mini+ purifier in India for Rs 45,999

Molekule Air Mini+ is compact and fits comfortably in most places, which makes it easy to place next to potential sources of airborne pollutants.

Molekule has announced a new addition to its line of products in India, the Molekule Air Mini+, which will be available for purchase through authorized resellers on Amazon Indai in at Rs 45,999.

The Air Mini+ relies on Molekule’s Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology, which captures and destroys viruses, bacteria, allergens, mold, and other pollutants that are present in the air. Molekule air purifiers have PECO-Filters coated in a proprietary catalyst, which, when activated by UV-A light, releases hydroxyl radicals that safely and efficiently break the molecular bonds of viruses, bacteria, mold, allergen, odors, pollen, dander, and more.

Molekule Air Mini+ is compact and fits comfortably in most places, which makes it easy to place next to potential sources of airborne pollutants. It is 30 cm high x 20 cm wide and weighs 3.3 kgs. It is designed for rooms up to 23 sq meters and is an ideal choice for apartments, bedrooms, and home offices. The purifier has 5 different fan speeds that can be adjusted as required. The energy consumption is between 20-55 watts, and the noise level varies between 39-62dBA, pending fan speed.

Air Mini+ includes the same benefits as Molekule Air Mini, but now with enhanced features, such as a particulate matter sensor, automatic fan speeds via Auto Protect mode, and a vegan leather handle. The Air Mini+ particle sensor detects particulate matter in the air of the room in which it operates and rates the air quality from “Good” to “Very bad,” offering a glance into your indoor air quality. If on Auto Protect mode, Air Mini+ will automatically adjust its fan speed based on pollutants sensed in the air. With these features, it intelligently purifies the air around it in real-time. Consumers can control their Air Mini+ and receive status updates on their air purifier’s filters via the Molekule app, on iOS and Android.

Jaya Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of Molekule, said, “With the pandemic leaving many of us confined to the four walls of our homes, it is more important than ever to use effective air purification technology that not only filters or collects, but also destroys viruses, bacteria, and other pollutants that exist in the air we breathe. Molekule’s mission is to deliver clean air to everyone, everywhere, and the launch of our second product, Air Mini+, in India is another step in that direction. We have a deep commitment to India and we will continue to grow our presence in the country to ensure that the people of India have access to clean, safe air.”