Advertisement

Molekule launches Air Mini+ purifier in India for Rs 45,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 19, 2021 2:31 pm

Latest News

Molekule Air Mini+ is compact and fits comfortably in most places, which makes it easy to place next to potential sources of airborne pollutants.
Advertisement

Molekule has announced a new addition to its line of products in India, the Molekule Air Mini+, which will be available for purchase through authorized resellers on Amazon Indai in at Rs 45,999.

 

The Air Mini+ relies on Molekule’s Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology, which captures and destroys viruses, bacteria, allergens, mold, and other pollutants that are present in the air. Molekule air purifiers have PECO-Filters coated in a proprietary catalyst, which, when activated by UV-A light, releases hydroxyl radicals that safely and efficiently break the molecular bonds of viruses, bacteria, mold, allergen, odors, pollen, dander, and more.

Advertisement

 

Molekule Air Mini+ is compact and fits comfortably in most places, which makes it easy to place next to potential sources of airborne pollutants. It is 30 cm high x 20 cm wide and weighs 3.3 kgs. It is designed for rooms up to 23 sq meters and is an ideal choice for apartments, bedrooms, and home offices. The purifier has 5 different fan speeds that can be adjusted as required. The energy consumption is between 20-55 watts, and the noise level varies between 39-62dBA, pending fan speed.

 

Air Mini+ includes the same benefits as Molekule Air Mini, but now with enhanced features, such as a particulate matter sensor, automatic fan speeds via Auto Protect mode, and a vegan leather handle. The Air Mini+ particle sensor detects particulate matter in the air of the room in which it operates and rates the air quality from “Good” to “Very bad,” offering a glance into your indoor air quality. If on Auto Protect mode, Air Mini+ will automatically adjust its fan speed based on pollutants sensed in the air. With these features, it intelligently purifies the air around it in real-time. Consumers can control their Air Mini+ and receive status updates on their air purifier’s filters via the Molekule app, on iOS and Android.

 

Jaya Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of Molekule, said, “With the pandemic leaving many of us confined to the four walls of our homes, it is more important than ever to use effective air purification technology that not only filters or collects, but also destroys viruses, bacteria, and other pollutants that exist in the air we breathe. Molekule’s mission is to deliver clean air to everyone, everywhere, and the launch of our second product, Air Mini+, in India is another step in that direction. We have a deep commitment to India and we will continue to grow our presence in the country to ensure that the people of India have access to clean, safe air.”

 

Molekule launches Air Mini purifier in India for Rs 37,999

Latest News from Molekule

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Whirlpool introduces Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount refrigerator with 10-in-1 Convertible Modes

Samsung launches AI enabled bi-lingual washing machine range in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies