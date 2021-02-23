Advertisement

Mobikwik to charge inactive users a maintenance fee

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 23, 2021 4:39 pm

Latest News

Mobikwik will now start charging the users who have inactive wallets on their payments platform

Mobikwik, the e-wallet service is going to charge inactive consumers for “wallet maintenance charge” anywhere between Rs 100 and Rs 140. This is the first time in the Indian market that an e-wallet service is going to do so. 

 

The new policy was rolled out on Sunday evening and stands effective immediately. The charge will be levied if a user fails to reactivate the wallet after a seven-day notice period. Mobikwik executives said it will refund the money if a user reactivates the wallet even after the maintenance fee has been debited and does a transaction.

 

The move is already being criticized by the users. Chandan Joshi, who was made co-founder and CEO of payments business at Mobikwik last year, said, “We will charge you if you don’t even come back to the app and log in. If you come back even within 40 days of deduction of the maintenance charge, we will refund it to you,” said Joshi. He said the notification has currently gone to users who have been inactive for four-five years.

 

As per RBI's rules, it is up to e-wallets to decide if they want to levy a charge on users for inactive wallets but a consumer can still complain to the regulator since this was not the policy when they joined the service, said the industry executives. 

 

Mobikwik had a minimum transaction size of Rs 100 to reactivate wallets, but answering a query by Times Of India, Joshi said it is in the process of doing away with any minimum transaction size, based on consumer feedback.  

 

“There are a lot of costs associated with maintaining these wallets. We are allowed to report inactive accounts to RBI but we can delete them only three years after reporting them. So, we have to start cleaning up accounts, we have to streamline everything for the future,” Joshi said.

 

He added the company’s intent is not to charge users but to filter out the inactive users. Mobikwik claims to have around 100 million users but industry sources estimate 70-80 million active e-wallet users across platforms.

 

Mobikwik's major competitors such as Paytm, PhonePe don't have any such policy and neither of them charges their customers for inactive wallets. 

Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms

Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan: Half Good, Half Bad?

Samsung Galaxy A21s price slashed in India

Samsung Galaxy F62 first sale to be held today at 12 noon

Vivo S9 confirmed to launch on March 3

Latest News from Mobikwik

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Spotify soon to be made available in Hindi

Netflix launches 'Downloads for You' feature on Android

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies