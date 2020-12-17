Advertisement

Mivi launches ROAM 2 Made in India Bluetooth Speaker for Rs 1199

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2020 12:38 pm

Latest News

Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker has a 5-watt speaker and has 24 hours of play time at mid volume,
Mivi, a homegrown electronics brand, has today launched its first Made in India product. The brand has announced ROAM 2 Bluetooth speaker which is fully Made in India. It is said to be designed, developed, and even boxed in India.

 

The speaker is priced for Rs 1199. It is available for sale at Mivi.in, Amazon and Flipkart. It is available in 4 metallic colours.

Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker has a 5-watt speaker and has 24 hours of play time at mid volume, Aircraft grade aluminium grill and Bluetooth 5.0 with 10m range The aluminium mesh and IPX 67 waterproof rating make the speaker extremely rugged and performance-ready. 

 

It has an HD Stereo Sound and powerful bass that has been fine-tuned for the Indian audience’s preference of hearing music. Roam 2 is completely dust and waterproof. The speaker packs a battery capacity of 2000mAh offering a playback time of upto 24 hours. It takes about 3-4hours for full charge.

 

In a press release, the company said it was previously designing and developing the products in India and was getting the products manufactured from other countries. Now, the company has taken the fast strides into the manufacturing space by setting up its own unit at Hyderabad, India. This also aligns with the Prime ministers’ Vocal for Local and Aatma Nirbhar initiatives.

 

Midhula Devbhaktuni, Co-Founder, Mivi, shared “Within a short span of time Mivi has become a most sought out brand in the Audio technology space. The market response and the success of our products have propelled us to take the plunge into manufacturing space and we have set up fully integrated manufacturing unit in India and soon we will be making all the products completely in India. We are sure that this product will become even bigger and successful than its predecessor Roam 1.0 and will soon become the most sought-after Bluetooth speaker”.

