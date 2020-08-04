Milagrow introduces a new range of Robotic Vacuum cleaners in India

The brand has introduced Milagrow iMap Max, Milagrow iMap 10.0 and Milagrow Seagull.

Milagrow has today announced the launch of three models in its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner segment. The brand has introduced Milagrow iMap Max, Milagrow iMap 10.0 and Milagrow Seagull.

Milagrow iMAP Max is priced at Rs 99,990, while the iMap 10.0 is priced at Rs 89,990. The Milagrow Seagull comes with a price tag of Rs 20,000. The robots will be available for purchase from Amazon and it will be available during the Amazon Prime Day sale starting from August 6.

Milagrow iMap Max features

The company terms the latest robot as the world’s first-floor wet mopping and vacuuming robot which can self-clean its mops with a pressure of 40N. The robotic vacuum cleaner has a patented wet mopping mechanism which comes down and puts pressure of 10 N on the floor by two hydraulic shafts, based on an AI algorithm. This extra pressure on the floor cleans the most stubborn dirt and stains from the floor like those of coffee and sauce, etc.

After mopping a certain area, IMAP Max returns to base for self-cleaning. Before cleaning the fabric, the wash base sprinkles clean water on the dirty mop and then the scraper, which driven by a high-power motor, applies a pressure of 40 N on the dirty mop to scrape it clean before allowing it to go back again for vacuuming and wet mopping. The robot will go back and start cleaning from where it left.

The settings on the app can be changed to enlarge or reduce the area before the robot goes back again for self-washing. iMAP Max also features a patented Snail Touch Side brush, which can clean the difficult spaces like corners. The robot has a reusable 1-litre dust bag and users can attach optional disposable bags.

It uses a LIDAR sensor with the company’s patented real-time terrain recognition technology for faster mapping and real-time path planning. It comes with a 5200 mAh battery and features a 2200 pa powerful suction to pick even small stones or beans. The company is offering a 2-year comprehensive warranty and a 5-year warranty on the Japanese suction motor.

Milagrow iMap 10.0 features

The robotic cleaner comes with iMap LIDAR technology, which is highly specified and can form real-time maps by scanning up to 16m, 2160/second with an accuracy of up to 8mm. It comes with 18 sensors so that the robot can plan its path fast and display cleaned and left out areas in real-time on the user’s mobile screen. It has an octa-core CPU to facilitate faster response time.

The cleaner comes with an electronic water tank, which is modified to take Sodium Hypochlorite 1% solution to kill COVID-19 spores on the floor, as recommended by ICMR. It also has a Super Silent Japanese Brushless Suction motor with 4 suction levels from 800 to 2700 pa and an antibacterial microfiber cloth.

Milagrow iMap 10.0 features a triple air filter system with HEPA12 and can remove 99.5 per cent of PM up to 0.1 microns (COVID spores can be up to 0.16 microns) and 99.97 per cent of PM up to 0.3 microns. It is loaded with a 5200 mAh battery and it comes with 5-year suction motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Milagrow Seagull features

Milagrow Seagull uses the 'Gyro Mapping' technology to determine orientation. The cleaner displays the real-time progress and maps while cleaning on the user’s device. The robot plans the path in real-time in each area to reduce the time taken. It comes with anti-bacterial, antimicrobial and antiviral (0.5 microns) properties, which helps minimize the spread of infections in hospitals and similar environments.

These microfibers can attach themselves to even the smallest, most microscopic dirt particles—ones that normal cloth fibres crudely brush past. The robot can facilitate slight wet cleaning. It has a NIDEC Brushless motor, which has 1500 pa suction power, maximizing the cleaning power. Seagull comes with a 5-year suction motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty.

