Mid-Rangers’ Comparison: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Oppo F29 5G

Motorola debuted the EDGE 60 Fusion in India earlier this week and it stands as a tough competitor to the recently launched Oppo F29 5G. The two devices go head-to-head in the same price segment, so here’s a comparison between the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Oppo F29 5G to help you pick one out of the two.

Display

OPPO F29 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2412 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, under-display optical fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a 394 ppi.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion packs a 6.7″ quad-curved pOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, HDR 10+ support, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a 446 ppi, and 2712×1220 pixels resolution.

Clearly, the Edge 60 Fusion panel is the superior one due to the higher PPI and Resolution along with a higher brightness value. Even during our review, the Oppo F29 5G’s display wasn’t able to handle bright environments, making the display hardly readable under direct sunlight.

Software and Performance

The Edge 60 Fusion is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage that will be expandable up to 1TB. The handset runs on Android 15-based Hello UI. It will receive upgrades until Android 18, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades, along with 4 years of security patches.

The Oppo F29 5G sports 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and will receive 2 years of OS updates along with 3 years of security patches.

Between the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Oppo F29 5G, the former is the better one as it packs a more capable chipset. Moreover, it gets longer software support compared to Oppo’s device. If that wasn’t enough, it also gets 12GB RAM whereas Oppo’s F29 5G has 8 gigs. Oppo’s device does equip faster storage but we don’t think that’ll make much of a difference in real-world use based on our usage of smartphones.

Camera and Battery

There is a dual rear camera setup on the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony LYT-700C f/1.88 primary sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.2 sensor with auto-focus support. The device packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging.

The Oppo handset has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Samsung JN5 primary sensor, plus a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor on the back. There’s a 16MP f/2.4 front-facing sensor. It gets a 6500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support.

Oppo F29 5G’s camera setup wasn’t the most appealing when we reviewed the device. In comparison, we feel Motorola’s device sports a more practical setup. As for batteries, the F29 5G scores the win due to the bigger cell. However, it sports slower 45 watts charging compared to Motorola’s 68 watts.

Verdict

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes in two variants: 8GB + 256GB at Rs 22,999 and 12GB + 256GB at Rs 24,999. The Oppo F29 5G costs Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

Between the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Oppo F29 5G, we feel Motorola’s device is the one you should go for. It obliterates Oppo’s phone in most areas except battery and storage version. However, if you can give up on the larger battery (which we feel you should), Motorola’s Edge 60 Fusion should serve you better in the long run.