Microsoft unveils Surface Duo 2, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3

Microsoft on Wednesday held a launch event where it unveiled the new Surface series of devices. These include the Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3 and the Surface Duo 2. All three laptops run Windows 11 out-of-the-box. In addition, Microsoft also launched a bunch of new accessories as well. These include Surface Slim Pen 2, Surface Adaptive Kit, Ocean Plastic Mouse, and Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset.

The Surface Go 3 price starts at $399 (approx Rs 29,400). Furthermore, the much anticipated Surface Duo 2 carries a price tag of $1,499 (approx Rs 1,10,600) for the base model. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio starts at $1,599 (approx Rs 1,18,000). Surface Pro 8 starts at $1,099 (approx Rs 81,100).

The Surface Pro 7+ is now being sold in the consumer channel with a starting price of $799 (approx Rs 59,000). The Surface Pro X received a new Wi-Fi-only model, starting at $899 (approx Rs 66,300).

Surface Slim Pen 2 is priced at $129.99 (approx Rs 9,600), Surface Adaptive Kit at $9.99 (approx Rs 700), Ocean Plastic Mouse at $24.99 (approx 1,800), and the Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset at $54.99 (approx Rs 4,100). Microsoft said at the event that its new devices would go on sale starting October 5.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Specifications

The Surface Pro 8 features a 13-inch PixelSense display with touch support and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, it gets support for Adaptive Colour Technology that will automatically adjust colours on display as per the ambient environment. The Surface Pro 8 also includes support for Dolby Vision display technology and Dolby Atmos sound.

The tablet has a 10MP rear camera that can shoot in 4K resolution. For video chats, Microsoft Surface Pro 8 equips a 5-megapixel camera at the front. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core processors. The 2-in-1 device is built on the Intel Evo platform specifically for premium, ultra-slim devices.

The Surface Pro 8 includes connectivity options such as 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports. Further, it supports a new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard as an optional accessory. The new keyboard provides storage and charging support for the Surface Slim Pen 2. Moreover, it is claimed to deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Specifications

The Surface Laptop Studio sports a 14.4-inch PixelSense display with touch support. The display is attached to a Dynamic Woven Hinge, which allows it to move in multiple angles. This makes it a convertible device that can be used as a tablet.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core H35 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. The device has a 1080p webcam with an haptic feedback enabled touchpad.

Microsoft provides three modes on the Surface Laptop Studio. The first one is a Laptop mode in which you get a full keyboard and touchpad for a traditional laptop-like experience. Then, with the stage mode, you can pull the display forward to an angle where the keyboard is covered, but the touchpad is exposed. It allows gaming, streaming, docking, and presentation in an immersive way, as per Microsoft. Lastly, with Studio mode, one can move the display on top of the keyboard to use it as a canvas or write notes.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Specifications

Surface Duo 2 is the successor to last year’s Surface Duo. It sports two 5.8-inch PixelSense displays that convert into a total of a 8.3-inch viewing experience once unfolded. The glance bar allows you to check all the notifications when the phone is folded. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 features a triple rear camera setup on the rear. It includes a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel f/1.7 wide-angle sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS support.

There’s also a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor and an LED flash to accompany the sensors. For selfies, the Surface Duo 2 has a 12-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the Surface Duo 2 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Furthermore, the Surface Duo 2 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 Specifications

The Surface Go 3 has a 10.5-inch touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It features 1080p cameras on the front and back. It includes support for Dolby Audio and studio microphones. Furthermore, Microsoft claims that the Surface Go 3 is designed to deliver an all-day battery life. Moreover, there’s optional LTE Advanced support present as well.