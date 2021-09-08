Microsoft Start launched as a personalised news feed

Microsoft Start is a personalised news feed service that curates content and shows it to the user on the basis of their preferences.

Microsoft has released a new service today called Microsoft Start. It is a personalized news feed and collection of informational content. It provides news from premium publishers and timely updates tailored per your interests.

Microsoft Start will begin rolling out today and is conveniently available as a standalone website, a mobile app, Microsoft Edge new tab page, News and Interests experience on the Windows 10 taskbar and the Widgets experience in Windows 11.

Microsoft Start Features

The new service brings new technology to content experiences. Further, this includes Microsoft’s latest advancements in AI and machine learning, coupled with human moderation, to help people stay up to date with information that is personalized for their interests

The feed curates content based on the user’s interests. It fetches content from over a thousand global premium publishing brands. One click the ‘Personalize’ button to adjust and tailor their preferences. The feed includes information cards on topics like weather, finance, sports and traffic. Moreover, one can adjust which information cards are included in their experience and solely focus on the information they want.

This service from Microsoft has standalone advertisements units that show up with a green “Ad” indication. This much less intrusive than those which pop-up on other news feeds.

Users can start getting a pulse on the stock market in minutes with up-to-date data and breaking financial news. Your preferences on the Microsoft Start sync across various devices. Once logged in using their Microsoft account, Microsoft Start showcases consistent content regardless of how the user accesses it.

The service is available via an app as well available both for Android and iOS. It provides location-based services and advanced search. Whether the user is looking for a new business in town or searching through voice or image, Microsoft Start can help you access it quickly.