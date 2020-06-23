Microsoft Teams introduces new chat groups, video calls and more in mobile preview

The company has introduced new group chat features, video calls, location tracking and more in the mobile preview.

Advertisement

Microsfot Teams has announced a slew of new features in mobile preview. The company has introduced new group chat features, video calls, location tracking and more in the mobile preview.

The company has revealed that the new features will be available in the coming weeks on the mobile version of Microsoft Teams on Android and iOS. The features will make its way to web clients later this year. To start with, the company has introduced new chat groups where users will be able to share lists, documents and calendars within the grup dashboard.

Furthermore, the Teams integrates with your other Microsoft 365 apps so you can easily share from Word, Excel, and PowerPoint right from within the Teams app. The company has also introduced a new location sharing feature. One can let their loved ones know about their location using the Team location sharing feature.

Advertisement

Teams also comes with a Safe, which lets users to securely store and share important information, like passwords, rewards numbers, or login information. One can easily share right from the Teams app and the user’s family can get easy access to the home Wi-Fi password or streaming service login. The feature is backed by the security of two-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption.

Previously, Microsoft revealed that it is rolling out a new update to its popular video-conferencing application, Microsoft Teams. The company has also revealed that it is adding new features to the free version of Microsoft Teams.

To start with, the company has introduced new custom background effects on Microsoft Teams. This is similar to what we have seen in Zoom and Google Meet. The feature will allow users to change the background during the video call by simply uploading the images or choosing from the collections of backgrounds available online.