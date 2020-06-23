Advertisement

Microsoft Teams introduces new chat groups, video calls and more in mobile preview

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 5:35 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced new group chat features, video calls, location tracking and more in the mobile preview.
Advertisement

Microsfot Teams has announced a slew of new features in mobile preview. The company has introduced new group chat features, video calls, location tracking and more in the mobile preview. 

 

The company has revealed that the new features will be available in the coming weeks on the mobile version of Microsoft Teams on Android and iOS. The features will make its way to web clients later this year. To start with, the company has introduced new chat groups where users will be able to share lists, documents and calendars within the grup dashboard. 

 

Furthermore, the Teams integrates with your other Microsoft 365 apps so you can easily share from Word, Excel, and PowerPoint right from within the Teams app. The company has also introduced a new location sharing feature. One can let their loved ones know about their location using the Team location sharing feature. 

 

Advertisement

Teams also comes with a Safe, which lets users to securely store and share important information, like passwords, rewards numbers, or login information. One can easily share right from the Teams app and the user’s family can get easy access to the home Wi-Fi password or streaming service login. The feature is backed by the security of two-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption.

 

Previously, Microsoft revealed that it is rolling out a new update to its popular video-conferencing application, Microsoft Teams. The company has also revealed that it is adding new features to the free version of Microsoft Teams.

 

To start with, the company has introduced new custom background effects on Microsoft Teams. This is similar to what we have seen in Zoom and Google Meet. The feature will allow users to change the background during the video call by simply uploading the images or choosing from the collections of backgrounds available online.

 

Microsoft warns about new Excel malware used for phishing attack

Microsoft new Edge browser rolling out to all Windows users

Microsoft Teams gets custom background effects during video calls and more

Latest News from Microsoft

You might like this

Tags: Microsoft Teams Microsoft Teams features Microsoft Teams new features Microsoft

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Paytm Postpaid gives easy access to credit of up to a lakh to Indians

Meet Bharat Browser: India's first browser

YouTube introduce new direct response tool for better video ads shopping experience

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more
Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies