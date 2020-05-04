Advertisement

Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 04, 2020 3:53 pm

Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are available via commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail and online partners such as Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon and Flipkart.

Microsoft has announced the launch of Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 in India. Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are now available in India via commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail and online partners at a starting price of Rs 98,999, Rs 72,999 and Rs 98,999 respectively. They are available via commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail and online partners such as Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon and Flipkart.

 

Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 India prices:

 

  • Surface Pro X (8GB/128GB LTE): Rs 98,999
  • Surface Pro 7 (i3/4GB/128GB): Rs 72,999
  • Surface Pro 7 (i5/8GB/128GB): Rs 88,999
  • Surface Pro 7 (i5/8GB/256GB): Rs 1,16,999
  • Surface Pro 7 (i7/16GB/256GB): Rs 1,41,999
  • Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch (i5/8GB/128GB): Rs 98,999
  • Surface Laptop 3 15-inch (i9/8GB/128GB): Rs 1,16,999



Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is loaded with a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a screen resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels and 267ppi pixel density. It is powered with up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage option. The laptop has an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP front camera, both of which can record Full HD videos at 1080p. Surface Pro 7 now comes in 2 colours - Black and Platinum.

Surface Pro 7

The laptop offers up to 10.5 hours of battery backup on a single charge. It comes with Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth 5, USB-A, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Mini display port, Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover Port and MicroSDXC card reader. It offers up to 13 hours of battery on a single charge, weighs 790 grams and measures 292.1 x 203 x 8.3 mm.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

The Surface Pro X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chipset with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD SSD storage. It features a 13-inch PixelSense Display with 2880 x 1920 pixels resolution and docking space for the new Slim Pen. There's a 10MP autofocus camera at the back and a 5MP camera on the front, both supporting 1080p videos while only the rear camera comes with 4K video recording.

Surface Pro X

The convertible device comes in at a thickness of 5.33mm and weighs about 760 grams. It equips 2 Watt stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, dual far-field Studio microphones, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, an ambient light sensor and a magnetometer. The laptop comes with WiFi, Bluetooth 5, LTE, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, Surface Connect and Surface Keyboard connector ports for connectivity.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 features 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen withPixelSense 10 point multi-touch display with an aspect ratio of 3:2.The 13.5-inch version comes with a 10th Generation Intel Core processors i5-1035G7 and i7-1065G7 with Iris Plus graphics 950. The 15-inch variant is powered by Microsoft Surface Editions of AMD Ryzen 5 3580U or AMD Ryzen 7 3780U with Radeon Vega 9 or Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics respectively.. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM support. The laptop comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSD storage options. Surface Laptop 3 is slim and lightweight -- the 13.5-inch weighs just 1,288g and 1,265g for its Matte Black and Platinum colour variants respectively, while the 15-inch weighs only 1,542g. Surface Laptop 3 is now available in two durable keyboard styles — rich, warm Alcantara material or a cool, new metal.

 Surface Laptop 3
The laptop offers up to 11.5 hours of battery life with fast charging support and can be charged from zero to 80 percent in 1 hour. It has full 1.33mm keys, glass trackpad with 20 percent larger area, USB Type-A, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and Surface Connnect for connectivity. Additional features include OmniSonic speakers, front-facing cameras, Ambient light sensor,  TPM chip for protection, Windows Hello sign-in and dual far-field Studio microphones for conference calls.

“The ways in which we connect, work and learn are changing rapidly; and our devices are helping us stay connected and be productive as we work and learn remotely. The new Surface line-up is created for the modern worker. Each of the devices offers unparalleled versatility, greater performance and multi-tasking capabilities that empower you to work from anywhere, anytime,” said Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India in a release.

Tags: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 launch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 specs Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price Microsoft Surface Pro X Microsoft Surface Pro X launch Microsoft Surface Pro X specs Microsoft Surface Pro X price Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 launch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 specs Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 price Microsoft Surface laptops Microsoft.

 

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

