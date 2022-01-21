Microsoft Surface Pro 8 laptop launched in India, will go on sale from February 15

Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro 8 laptop in India. Additinally, the Surface Pro 7+ also comes to India. The devices will go on sale from February 15 in the country.

Price and Availability

The Surface Pro 8 is priced at Rs 1,04,499 for the Wi-Fi only model. The LTE model will cost you Rs 1,27,599. It will go on sale on February 15 via authorised resellers and e-commerce websites like Amazon and Reliance Digital.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ price is priced at Rs 83,999 for the Wi-Fi only model, and Rs 1,09,499 for the LTE model. It is now available for pre-orders via select retail and online partners.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 specifications

The Surface Pro 8 features a 13-inch PixelSense display with 2880×1920 pixels resolution, touch support and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, it gets support for Adaptive Colour Technology that will automatically adjust colours on display as per the ambient environment.

The laptop has a 10MP rear camera that can shoot in 4K resolution. For video chats, it comes with a 5-megapixel camera at the front. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core processors. The 2-in-1 device is built on the Intel Evo platform specifically for premium, ultra-slim devices.

It will available with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage for Wi-Fi model. The LTE model will sport up to 17GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In addition, the Surface Pro 8 supports a new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard as an optional accessory. The new keyboard provides storage and charging support for the Surface Slim Pen 2. Microsoft says the Pro 8 up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Further the laptop includes connectivity options Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the Wi-Fi model. The LTE model also comes with a SIM card slot. Lastly, there is support for Dolby Vision display technology and Dolby Atmos sound.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ specifications

The laptop comes with a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2736 x1824 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 267ppi. It uses up to 11th gen Intel Core processors and up to a 1TB SSD. It comes with an 8MP camera on the back that also supports 1080p full-HD video recording.

The Surface Pro 7+ is backed by a 50.4-watt hour battery that is the largest battery to date in a Surface Pro. Besides, there’s a dual studio microphone array along with dual speakers that are tuned with Dolby Audio. Connectivity features include a Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, single USB-C port, USB-A port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port.