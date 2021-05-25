Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched in India starting at Rs 102,999

The laptop is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 Mobile processors, along with up to 16GB of RAM and maximum 512GB of SSD storage.

Microsoft has today launched the Surface Laptop 4 in India in two sizes – 13.5-inch and 15-inch. The company is targeting both commercial and educational customers in India. The laptop will be available from authorised retailers and on Amazon.

The price of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 starts from Rs 102,999 for the 13.5-inch base model with AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. The 15-inch AMD Ryzen 7 4980U, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage will be available at Rs 134,999. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage will be available at Rs 151,999.

The Surface Laptop 4 commercial SKU models start at Rs 105,499 for the AMD Ryzen 5 model and goes up to Rs 177,499 for the 15-inch top variant with Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.



All customers in India can order the Surface Laptop 4 through their local commercial resellers, retail stores, or on Amazon. Microsoft says that the consumer SKU models will be available with no-cost EMI for up to nine months, starting at Rs 11,444 per month.

The Surface Laptop 4 comes with two display size options where the 13.5-inch model comes with a 2256 x 1504 resolution display whereas the 15-inch model has a 2496 x 1664 resolution display. Both have a 3:2 aspect ratio and 10-point multi-touch with support for the optional Surface Pen.

The laptop is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 Mobile processors, along with up to 16GB of RAM and maximum 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop also comes with Windows Hello face authentication.

The AMD Ryzen variant of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is claimed to deliver up to 19 hours of battery life and the Intel variant is claimed to last for up to 17 hours.

Peripheral connectivity is handled by 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x Surface Connect port, and headphone jack while additional features include a 720p webcam, dual far-field mics, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, and Bluetooth 5.0.