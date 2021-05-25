Advertisement

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched in India starting at Rs 102,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2021 1:48 pm

Latest News

The laptop is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 Mobile processors, along with up to 16GB of RAM and maximum 512GB of SSD storage.

Microsoft has today launched the Surface Laptop 4 in India in two sizes – 13.5-inch and 15-inch. The company is targeting both commercial and educational customers in India. The laptop will be available from authorised retailers and on Amazon.

 

The price of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 starts from Rs 102,999 for the 13.5-inch base model with AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. The 15-inch AMD Ryzen 7 4980U, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage will be available at Rs 134,999. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage will be available at Rs 151,999.

 

The Surface Laptop 4 commercial SKU models start at Rs 105,499 for the AMD Ryzen 5 model and goes up to Rs 177,499 for the 15-inch top variant with Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.


All customers in India can order the Surface Laptop 4 through their local commercial resellers, retail stores, or on Amazon. Microsoft says that the consumer SKU models will be available with no-cost EMI for up to nine months, starting at Rs 11,444 per month.

 

The Surface Laptop 4 comes with two display size options where the 13.5-inch model comes with a 2256 x 1504 resolution display whereas the 15-inch model has a 2496 x 1664 resolution display. Both have a 3:2 aspect ratio and 10-point multi-touch with support for the optional Surface Pen.

 

The laptop is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 Mobile processors, along with up to 16GB of RAM and maximum 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop also comes with Windows Hello face authentication.

 

The AMD Ryzen variant of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is claimed to deliver up to 19 hours of battery life and the Intel variant is claimed to last for up to 17 hours.

Peripheral connectivity is handled by 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x Surface Connect port, and headphone jack while additional features include a 720p webcam, dual far-field mics, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Windows 10X cancelled, features to be implemented in Windows 10

Microsoft Teams Personal Features now available for everyone starting today

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched with AMD and Intel processors

How to add filters to your Microsoft Teams call using Snap Camera?

Microsoft announces new features for 'Microsoft Teams' including end-to-end encryption and more

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched in India starting at Rs 83,999

Latest News from Microsoft

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G debuts with 10,900mAh battery, 12.9-inch display and more

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 launched for basic Windows Laptops, Chromebooks

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies