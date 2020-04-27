Advertisement

Microsoft Bing COVID-19 tracker gets new features to help Indians stay up to date

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2020 4:46 pm

The Bing COVID-19 Tracker provides crucial information on helpline numbers and testing centres as well as guidance and advisories from credible sources.
Microsoft has announced new features in its Bing COVID-19 Tracker for Indian users. The tracker will help Indians stay up to date with the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new features include the integration of the Apollo Hospitals bot for self-assessment and a hub for telemedicine support from reputed healthcare organizations. Microsoft says the bot will be compliant with guidelines issued by the WHO and the MoHFW, Government of India and it will be available in four Indian languages.

The Bing COVID-19 tracker is available in 9 Indian languages, namely Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada so that people can access the information in their preferred language.


The Bing COVID-19 Tracker allows users to track novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections across the globe and in India at a hyperlocal level. Users can get statistics on infection, recoveries and fatalities in their own states and districts.

They can also save locations of their near and dear ones to quickly view stats of those areas at one place.

Microsoft has also created a telemedicine support hub which offers options for online consultation with leading healthcare service providers in India like Apollo Hospitals, Practo, 1mg, and Mfine, among others.

The Bing COVID-19 Tracker provides crucial information on helpline numbers and testing centres as well as guidance and advisories from credible sources. These include the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Government of India and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

