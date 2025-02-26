Microsoft Announces Free and Unlimited Access to Think Deeper and Voice in Copilot: All Details

Microsoft has announced free and unlimited access to Think Deeper and Voice in Copilot AI assistant. Powered by OpenAI’s o1 model, now you can have an extended conversation with Copilot using Voice and take advantage of Think Deeper’s advanced reasoning models to tackle more complex questions or tasks, anytime.

One can use the Voice feature to talk to Copilot, such as to practice essential phrases in a new language before traveling or when engaging with new acquaintances. Another intsance where you can use it is that you can inform Copilot about the job you are applying for and share your work experience, then request a mock interview. Additionally, you can seek hands-free cooking advice while following a new recipe step by step.

Think Deeper, on the other hand, proves invaluable when addressing more intricate matters such as making significant purchases, evaluating the future value of home renovations, or planning a career move.

With free and unlimited access to Think Deeper and Voice in Copilot, Microsoft says it is “working hard” to further scale unlimited access to more advanced features in the future. It’s worth noting that you may experience delays or interruptions during periods of high demand or if Microsoft detects security concerns, misuse or other violations of the Copilot Terms.

In addition, Microsoft reiterates that Copilot Pro users will retain preferred access to its latest models during peak usage, early access to experimental AI features, and additional use of Copilot in select Microsoft 365 apps like Word, Excel and PowerPoint.