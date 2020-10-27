Micromax teases MediaTek Helio G85 and G35 chipsets of its upcoming In series phones

The upcoming phones are tipped to be named Micromax In 1a and In 1 and priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000.

Micromax will be launching it's In series in India on November 3. Now, a week ahead of the launch, Micromax has started teasing the upcoming launch on social media channels.



Micromax has today confirmed that the upcoming IN series devices will be powered by MediaTek Helio processors. We exclusively reported that In series will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 chipsets. Now in a tweet, Micromax has also confirmed that the upcoming Micromax phones will feature the said chipsets via a GIF.





India is gearing up to game on with the ultimate performance. And we have the perfect processor for that. Share the screenshot to tell us which one you think it is. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon.#MicromaxIsBack #INForIndia pic.twitter.com/g4EoKHN7Pr — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 27, 2020

The upcoming phones are tipped to be named Micromax In 1a and In 1 and priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000. With this, Micromax will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung budget phones.

The MediaTek Helio G35 powered smartphone will be featuring 6.5-inch HD+ display, which is fairly standard for a sub-Rs 10,000 phone. It will come in two variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. It will be backed up by 5000mAh battery and will run Stock Android out-of-the-box that will likely run on Android 10.

For the optics, the 2GB variant of this phone is said to come with a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It will feature an 8-megapixel front camera for chats and video calling.

The 3GB variant of this phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be a 13-megapixel selfie camera.