Exclusive: Specs of Micromax In series of smartphones

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 16, 2020 5:04 pm

One of the smartphones will be loaded with the MediaTek Helio G35 while the other will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
Micromax has today announced that it will be launching a new "In" series of smartphones in India soon.

 

Sources familiar with the development have revealed to The Mobile Indian that the brand will be launching two smartphones under In series in the first week of November and most probably on November 2. One of the Micromax smartphones will be loaded with the MediaTek Helio G35 while the other will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The phones will be reportedly priced between Rs 7000 to Rs 15,000.

Sources further revealed that the MediaTek Helio G35 powered smartphone will be featuring 6.5-inch HD+ display. It will come in two variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. It will be backed up by 5000mAh battery and will run Stock Android out-of-the-box.

 

For the optics, the 2GB variant of this phone is said to come with a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It will feature an 8-megapixel front camera for chats and video calling.

 





The 3GB variant of this phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be a 13-megapixel selfie camera.



In the teaser video shared by Micromax today, co-founder Rahul Sharma showed the box of the company’s upcoming smartphone series. It’s a Blue-coloured box-with ‘In’ written on it. Micromax is promoting upcoming smartphones using hashtags #IndiaKeLiye #BigAnnouncement #MicromaxIsBack #AatmanirbharBharat to support the AtmaNirbhar initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Micromax last launched iOne Note smartphone back in October 2019 and now the company wants to make a comeback and compete with the Chinese mobile makers like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and Vivo.

