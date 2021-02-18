Micromax IN Note 1, IN 1b now available via offline market in select states

Micromax has partnered with Simtel mobile planet, Roshini mobiles, and Vinod Enterprises across seven states for expanding its retail presence across the country.

Advertisement

Micromax made its comeback in the country last year with the launch of In Note 1 and IN 1b smartphones. The phones were was initially made exclusively available on Flipkart and Micromax’s website. But now, as per a report, the phones are now available for purchase in the offline market too.



Micromax has partnered with Simtel mobile planet, Roshini mobiles, and Vinod Enterprises across seven states for expanding its retail presence across the country.



As per TechRadar, Micromax is now selling its new smartphones offline in states, namely Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Nagaland, Tripura and Karnataka.

Micromax In Note 1 Specifications

Advertisement

The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone houses a quad camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel snappers. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Micromax In Note 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.



The In Note 1 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The phone also supports microSD cards of upto 256GB storage for expansion. The In Note 1 runs on stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Micromax IN 1b specifications

Micromax in 1b features a 6.52-inch HD+ display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. It also features a fingerprint sensor at the back. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and reverse charging support.

Micromax in 1b runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates. It has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP camera for selfies.