Micromax IN 1b receives Android 11 OS update

Micromax has rolled out the Android 11 software update for IN 1b budget smartphone starting today. The new software update comes with the company’s promise of – NO ADS, NO BLOATWARE.

Micromax IN 1b update

Micromax IN 1b was launched in December 2020 in India. The phone ran stock Android 10 OS out of the box. After the Android 11 update, now users can enjoy a range of new features that come with an upgrade of Android 11 OS on all variants of IN 1b.

The all-new Android 11 experience allows users to prioritize their conversations and receive priority notifications. Further, there are chat bubbles that can be accessed from within any app for greater convenience. The new software upgrade also allows recording content directly. This includes audio from the mic, device or both without needing to install any separate external app. It also provides better media control with quick select audio output options for notifications.

Android 11 OS offers more granular controls that allow users to grant one-time permissions for location, camera, and microphone access. This is a major upgrade from the “while in use” permission because users can now test new apps and features without privacy concerns.

Specs

To recall, the Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch HD+ display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. In addition, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and reverse charging support.

For photography, Micromax In 1b has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP camera for selfies. It also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.