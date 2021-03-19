Advertisement

Micromax In 1 launched in India with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2021 12:39 pm

Micromax In 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
Micromax has today launched its Micromax In 1 smartphone in India. It comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 10,499  and Rs 11,999 respectively.

 

As an introductory sale on March 26th on Flipkart the variants will be available at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499, respectively. It comes in Black and Blue colour variants.

Micromax In 1 comes with a punch-hole display on the front and an X-shaped pattern on the back. It features 6.67-inch display, triple-camera setup, 5,000mAh battery and more.

 

Micromax In 1 Specifications

 

Micromax In 1 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4% screen to body ratio, and 450nits maximum brightness. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

For the camera, Micromax In 1 is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

 

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which will be coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded by up to 256GB via micro sd card slot.

 

The Micromax In 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The company claims to offer 180 hrs of music streaming, 24 hrs of web browsing and 18 hrs of video streaming. It runs Android 10 OS and said to be upgradeable to Android 11 in May this year.

 

Sensors include Proximity, Light, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope, Gravity. Connectivity features are 4G, Dual SIM Dual Standby, Dual Wi-Fi Band (2.4/5GHz) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth V5.0, USB Type C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 165.24*76.95*8.99 mm

Tags: Micromax

 

q1
Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

