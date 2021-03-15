Micromax In 1 design teased, specs leaked ahead of launch

Micromax In 1 will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and 450nits maximum brightness.

Micromax In 1 will be launching in India on March 19. Now ahead of the launch, Micromax has started teasing its upcoming smartphone. The phone will be exclusively sold on Flipkart.



Micromax In 1 design is now revealed on the company's official website. As per the official listing, Micromax In 1 will come with a punch-hole display on the front. It sports an X-shaped pattern on the back. The rear part will house a fingerprint scanner and a rectangle-shaped camera module. It will be available in blue and silver colours.



Separately, Micromax In 1 specs have been leaked by XDA Developers Senior Writer Tushar Mehta. As per the leaked information, Micromax In 1 will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and 450nits maximum brightness. It will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



For the camera, Micromax In 1 will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel lenses. Mehta claims that the phone won't have an ultrawide camera. The phone will come with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.



Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which will be coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



The Micromax In 1 is slated to feature a 5,000mAh battery. It may also feature 18W fast charging. It is expected to run on the stock version of Android 11 OS.