Micromax announces price cut on In Note 1

Micromax has announced a price cut on its IN note 1 smartphone ahead of the festive season. The 4GB + 64GB variant that was launched at INR 10,999 will now be available to consumers at the new slashed price of INR 9,499.

The company offers an additional 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale, from 3rd to 10th October on Flipkart.

Micromax In Note 1 was launched in India last year. The phone comes in Green and White colour options.

Micromax In Note 1 Specifications

The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. The smartphone houses a quad-camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel snappers. Upfront, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The In Note 1 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The phone also supports microSD cards of upto 256GB storage for expansion. The In Note 1 runs on stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18Wfast charging support along with reverse charging support. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.

Meanwhile, Micromax in Note 1 Pro is tipped to launch in India later this month. Micromax In Note 1 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench listing with a model number E7748. The listing revealed the key specifications of the device. The MediaTek Helio G90 chipset will power the phone. To recall, the In Note 1 came with Helio G85. Moreover, the device should be coming with a minimum of 4GB of RAM and while there may be more variants at the time of launch, with more RAM.

The phone will ship with Android 10 OS, which is quite surprising. However, it is expected that the phone will be launched with Android 11 OS.