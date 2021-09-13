Micromax in Note 1 Pro tipped to launch in India later this month

Micromax will reportedly launch a new device to its In series in India this month. The phone is likely to be called the Micromax In Note 1 Pro.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that a Micromax In Note 1 Pro smartphone is likely to launch in September. However, the tipster suggests that the phone may launch as soon as the end of this month. Take a look at his tweet below:

[Exclusive] Micromax is indeed coming up with a new smartphone. In all likelihood, it's going to be the In Note 1 Pro and is set to launch at the end of September.#Micromax #MicromaxInNote1Pro — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 10, 2021

Apart from the name of the smartphone and its release timeline, the tweet does not reveal any specs for this upcoming device. However, Micromax has announced nothing as of yet regarding the device.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench listing with a model number E7748. The listing revealed the key specifications of the device. The MediaTek Helio G90 chipset will power the phone. To recall, the In Note 1 came with Helio G85. Moreover, the device should be coming with a minimum of 4GB of RAM and while there may be more variants at the time of launch, with more RAM.

The phone will ship with Android 10 OS, which is quite surprising. However, it is expected that the phone will be launched with Android 11 OS.

Meanwhile, the price for Micromax’s In 2b smartphone has been hiked in India by Rs 500. It has only been a month since the smartphone was launched. The phone feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. The display with 400 nits brightness, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Micromax In 2b smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T610 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In addition, the memory can be expanded by up to 512GB via a micro-sd card slot.