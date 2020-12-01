Advertisement

Micromax In Note 1 sale will be held today at 12PM

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 01, 2020 10:39 am

Micromax In Note 1 comes in Green and White colour options.

Micromax In Note 1 was launched in the country earlier this month along with Micromax In 1B. The phone will go on sale today again at 12 pm on Flipkart.

 

Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499.  The phone comes in Green and White colour options.

 

Sale offers include 5,000 discount for American Express Card holders, 10% off for Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders and 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

 

Micromax In Note 1 Specifications

 

The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone houses a quad camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel snappers. Up front, the Micromax In Note 1 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

 

The In Note 1 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The phone also supports microSD cards of upto 256GB storage for expansion. The In Note 1 runs on stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

The Micromax In Note 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging support along with reverse charging support. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.

