Micromax admits the In Note 1 battery is made in China

Micromax CEO has confirmed that the battery of the In Note 1 is made in China.

Micromax had made a comeback in India backing up the 'Made in India' slogan. But is it really made in India? Technically, No. Rahul Sharma, CEO of Micromax has given a confirmation that the Battery of the In Note 1 is still made in China.

Through a YouTube series titled 'Let's Talk India Ke Liye' about answering questions from the fans regarding the devices it has launched, the CEO of Micromax confirmed that the battery of the In Note 1 is still getting imported from China while the battery of In 1B is made in India.

The reason given behind the situation is that the company was not able to procure the certification for the manufacturing of the specified battery in India and it tends to do so by the next quarter. While this may go against the company, it was ethical of them to reveal the same with transparency.

Rahul then further confirms that the factories in India are being used for the proper manufacturing of the devices. He also answered a bunch of other questions including that the company won't be able to provide Widevine L1 support for its devices as of now and should feature in the upcoming devices. He also confirms that there might not be a 6GB RAM variant of the In Note 1.

He also mentions that we might witness a higher refresh rate display and liquid cooling technology in the company's upcoming smartphones.



Micromax In Note 1 Specifications

The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone houses a quad camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel snappers. Up front, the Micromax In Note 1 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The In Note 1 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The phone also supports microSD cards of upto 256GB storage for expansion. The In Note 1 runs on stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Micromax In Note 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging support along with reverse charging support. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port