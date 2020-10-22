Mi Watch Color Sports Edition announced with 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 117 sports modes

The Xiaomi Watch Color Sports Edition features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454 resolution.

Xiaomi has announced Mi Watch Color Sports Edition in China. The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition is priced at 699 Yuan (Rs 7,680 approx.) and comes in Elegant Black, Space Blue, and Ivory colour options. The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition is the successor of Mi Watch Color that was introduced earlier this year.



The Xiaomi Watch Color Sports Edition features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454 resolution. It supports 120 watch faces. It features a blood oxygen sensor, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, PPG sensor, stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, and breathing training.



The watch features 420mAh battery which the company claims will last for about 16 days with typical usage, 22 days in long battery life mode and 50 hours with continuous GPS use



The Xiaomi smartwatch has GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and GLONASS, and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It can be paired to smartphones running Android 4.4 devices and up, or iOS 10.0 and up.



Sensors on board include Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor.



The Mi Watch is also water-resistant for swimming. It comes with tracking for 117 sports modes including running, treadmill, cycling, swimming, trekking, skipping among others. The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition weighs just 32.5 grams.