Mi TV Stick launched with Bluetooth voice remote, Google Assistant

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 16, 2020 11:18 am

Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV 9.0 version and comes with built-in Chromecast that lets you stream photos, videos, and more from Android smartphone to the TV screen.
Xiaomi has announced a new streaming stick known as Mi TV Stick at its Ecosystem Product Launch event. It is a portable streaming device that connects to a television via an HDMI port. The Mi TV Stick comes in black colour and is priced at €39.99 (US$ 45 / Rs. 3,435 approx.).

 

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick specifications


Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV 9.0 version and comes with built-in Chromecast that lets you stream photos, videos, and more from Android smartphone to the TV screen. It also comes with Mi Voice Remote, which is similar to what we have seen with Mi remote available with Mi TV range. The remote comes with a dedicated button for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

There's also a dedicated Google Assistant with hotkey on the remote control for enabling voice commands. It comes with Google Play Store to download apps and games easily. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

Furthermore, there is a micro USB port to power the device. The Mi TV Stick is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with ARM Mali-450 GPU. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB power port.

It supports Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) video resolution at 60fps. Additionally, in terms of audio, the Mi TV Stick features Dolby Audio and DTS sound for enhanced audio experience. It weighs just 28.5 grams and measures 92.4 x 30. 2 x 15.2 mm.

