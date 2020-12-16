Advertisement

Mi QLED TV 4K launched in India at Rs 54,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2020 1:21 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi has launched the new MiTV QLED 4K in India with a 55-inch display

Xiaomi is launching a new television for the Indian market which is the Mi QLED TV 4K and is priced at Rs 54,999. This TV is the most expensive one yet from the company. It will go on sale in India on December 21, at 12pm IST, via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores including Vijay Sales. 

 

The Mi QLED TV 4K comes with a 55-inch Ultra-HD QLED Display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The TV has support for various HDR formats including HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. 

 

MiTV QLED 4K

 

For the software part, the TV runs on Android 10 and is one the few TVs to run on the latest software. As is the case with Xiaomi, the company also offers its own UI through Patchwall. This TV also has Patchwall 3.5 for various other video related features. 

 

It is powered by the MediaTek MT9611 quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Xiaomi is including the same remote with the TV as it did with its earlier television models. The TV remote has few hotkeys including those of Amazon Prime and Netflix. 

 

The remote has a dedicated Google Assistant button and as the remote doesn't have a mute button, Xiaomi has offered another solution where by pressing on the Volume Down button twice, one can mute the Audio. 

 

Talking about the sound, the sound from the TV is backed by a 30W six-speaker system which includes 4 full range drivers and 2 tweeters. 

 

The television has three HDMI 2.1 ports that claim to support 60Hz of refresh rate at 4K resolution along with 2 USB ports. For connectivity, the TV also has Bluetooth 5.0. 

Xiaomi Mi 10 receives Android 11 stable update in India

Redmi 9 Power Amazon availability confirmed ahead of official launch on Dec 17

Xiaomi Mi 11 series to reportedly launch on December 29

Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro announced with 7.8-inch e-ink display and quad core processor

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix X1 Smart Android TV launched in India at price starting Rs 11,999

Hisense launches its Tornado 4K series TV in India

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies