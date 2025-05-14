Nothing Phone (3) Price Range Confirmed, Coming This Summer as Nothing’s “True Flagship Smartphone”

Nothing Phone (3) price range has been confirmed officially by Carl Pei, the CEO of the UK-based smartphone brand. The device is coming as the successor to the Nothing Phone (2) that came way back in 2023. Pei describes the handset as Nothing’s “first true flagship smartphone.”

In a surprise bonus segment after today’s episode of The Android Show, Google gave fans a little treat—a sneak peek from Nothing’s co-founder Carl Pei himself. In the short clip, Pei not only talked about the brand’s quirky personality and design ethos but also dropped some key details about the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (3).

The clip, shared on YouTube’s Android channel as part of a “Device Showcase,” had Pei outlining what makes Nothing stand out—its bold designs, clean software, and a different way of thinking about tech. But the real buzz came when he teased the Nothing Phone (3a) series and, more importantly, the Phone (3), which he confirmed is set to arrive this summer.

Though the phone itself stayed hidden behind a blur, Pei hyped it up as Nothing’s “first true flagship.” He promised premium materials, big performance gains, and a software experience that takes things up a notch. While he kept things vague, it lines up with earlier rumors about the device.

Perhaps the biggest reveal? Pei mentioned that the Nothing Phone (3) price range as well, and said that it will be priced “somewhere around £800,” which would put it close to $1,000 in the US—a significant jump from the $599 starting price of last year’s Phone (2). In India, the Phone (2) began at Rs 49,999 and we think that the Phone (3) should be priced around Rs 60,000 or more.