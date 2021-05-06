Advertisement

Mi TV P1 series launched with Android TV platform, MediaTek processors and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2021 2:14 pm

Xiaomi has launched the all new Mi TV P1 series in Italy that comes in four variants and has support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more
Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV P1 series in Italy that comes with four different screen sizes including 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. These are Smart TVs that run on Android and are powered by MediaTek chipsets. The 32-inch model has a slightly different set of specifications compared to the other three models.

 

The pricing for two of the models has been shared by a local online publication, Italy 24 News. As per them, the Mi TV P1 series starts at EUR 279 (approx Rs 24,800) for the 32-inch model while the 43-inch model costs EUR 449 (approx Rs 39,900). 

 

The 50-inch model costs EUR 599 (approx Rs 53,200) and the 55-inch model costs EUR 649 (approx Rs 57,600). This pricing information is based on the figures listed on Xiaomi's official Italy website.

 

Mi TV P1 Series Specifications 

 

Mi TV P1

 

As per Italy 24 News, all the models share the same specifications except for the 32-inch model which runs on Android 9 Pie compared to Android 10 found on the 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch models. The 32-inch model has an HD panel with a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels while the other three models have a 4K panel with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels resolution. 

 

The panels have a 60Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree viewing angle on all the models. The 4K models also tout 88 percent coverage of NTSC colour gamut, 94 percent DCI-P3 and MEMC support up to 60Hz. They also have support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG.

 

You get 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage on all variants paired with a quad-core MediaTek MT9611 SoC with a Mali G52 MP2 GPU. For Audio, the Mi TV P1 series comes with dual 10W speakers supporting Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. For connectivity, the 4K models get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x Optical Digital Audio out port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi

 

