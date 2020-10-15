Advertisement

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C launched in India for Rs 2499

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 15, 2020 2:44 pm

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is priced at Rs 2499 and is available from Flipkart, mi.com and other retail stores. It comes in White colour.
Along with the launch of Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C. They are a cheaper version of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India this year for Rs 4,499.

The wireless earbuds are loaded with large 14.2mm dynamic drivers and include support for SBC/ AAC audio codecs and not LDHC Hi-Res audio codec, which is present in the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C features Semi-in-ear design which is said to fit the ear canal. They will come with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect with Android and iOS devices. There are dual microphones for noise cancellation as well.

The earphones are equipped with touch controls for volume and to change tracks. The earbuds come with a battery life of 5 hours and it delivers up to 20 hours of backup with a charging case. The charging case supports USB Type-C port and it can be charged in 1.5 hours.

There is an infrared sensor that automatically detects when the earbuds are removed and it pauses the music or movie. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C weigh about 48 grams while each earbud weighs just 4.7 grams.

