Advertisement

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic teased to launch in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 07, 2020 4:40 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic features Semi-in-ear design which is said to fit the ear canal.
Advertisement

Seems Xiaomi is going to launch Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic in India soon. The TWS earbuds were unveiled globally in Europe in July this year, and they will make their debut in India.

Xiaomi on its official Twitter handle has posted a small teaser video hinting the upcoming launch. It reads “Sounds like we have got a brand new product in store for you.”

However the company has not revealed the name of the product to be launched as the video shows the insides of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic charging case, it is pretty much expected that Xiaomi will launch them in India.

The tweet does not reveal an exact launch date but it is likely that the earbuds might be launched alongside the Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphones which are launching in India on October 15.

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic is priced at EUR 39.99 (approx. Rs 3,500). If launched in India, they will likely to carry the same price tag. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic comes in White colour.


Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic features Semi-in-ear design which is said to fit the ear canal. They come with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect with Android and iOS devices. The wireless earbuds come with large 14.2mm dynamic drivers and include support for SBC/ AAC audio codecs and not LDHC Hi-Res audio codec, which is present in the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

The earphones come with touch controls for volume and to change tracks. It comes with a dual microphone for noise cancellation and there is an infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection. The earbuds come with a battery life of 5 hours and it delivers up to 20 hours of backup with a charging case. The charging case supports USB Type-C port and it can be charged in 1.5 hours.

It is loaded with an infrared sensor that automatically detects when the earbuds are removed and it pauses the music or movie. It weighs 48 grams while each earbud weighs just 4.7 grams.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Which one is worth your money?

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 receives a price cut

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, Mi Curved gaming monitor announced

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Meditation tracker gets a discount!

Hammer launches Pulse Smart Watch that detects COVID symptoms

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies