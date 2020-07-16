Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, Mi Curved gaming monitor announced

The company has also introduced the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34-inch during the launch event.

Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its latest wireless earbuds in China. The company has also introduced the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34-inch during the launch event.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, Mi Curved Gaming Monitor pricing details

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic is available in White colour option. The earbuds EUR 39.99 (approx. Rs 3,500) and it will be available in select European markets. The 34-inch Mi Curved UltraWide QHD Gaming Monitor comes with a price tag EUR 399 (approx. Rs 34,221).

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic features

The latest wireless earbuds from Xiaomi comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect with Android and iOS devices. The wireless earbuds support 14.2mm drivers for the enhanced sound experience. It also supports AAC codec. The earphones come with touch controls for volume and to change tracks. It comes with a dual microphone for noise cancellation and there is an infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection. The earbuds come with a battery life of 5 hours and it deliver up to 20 hours of backup with a charging case.







Mi Curved Gaming Monitor features

Coming to the latest gaming monitor, it features a 32-inch curved display with a screen resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. The monitor boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz and it comes with a curvature of 1500R. It offers a peak brightness of 300 nits and 3000:1 contrast ratio for enhanced viewing experience. The monitor comes with AMD FreeSync Premium that eliminates screen tearing and there is a low blue light mode as well that reduces the eye strain from blue light. It comes with 121 per cent sRGB colour space.