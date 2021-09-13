Mi to Xiaomi in India: Journey begins

HomeNewsMi to Xiaomi in India: Journey begins

Xiaomi has announced that its premium product offerings will now be sold with the 'Xiaomi' brand identity in India instead of Mi.

By The Mobile Indian Network
  1. Mi branding will now change to Xiaomi for premium devices in India
  2. Redmi will continue to sell products with the current brand identity

Xiaomi India today announced a refreshed visual identity for its premium range of products. To unify its global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand, its premium “Mi” series products will now be replaced with the new “Xiaomi” logo.

There will be two distinct product series under the parent corporate brand with the new brand identity introduction. The corporate brand will continue to be represented by the “Mi” logo. The company earlier this year had introduced some changes to its corporate logo, adopting a softer, rounder contour on the corners of the previously squared logo, along with a redesigned “Mi” typography.

The earlier “Mi” brand that offered premium experience across categories will be rebranded to the “Xiaomi” series. While “Redmi” will continue with the same logo. The naming convention — Xiaomi and Redmi — will also be applied across both brands’ TV, Laptop, and IoT offerings.

Ushering in the festive season, Xiaomi’s premium product series ‘Mi’ will be renamed to ‘Xiaomi’

– Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Head of Marketing, Xiaomi India

Xiaomi recently announced that the brand has now decided to drop the ‘Mi’ branding completely. The process has already begun with the Xiaomi MIX 4, where you can notice there’s no ‘Mi’ branding. Earlier, the device was used to be called Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX and so on. The process has already begun with the Xiaomi MIX 4 smartphone, where you can notice there’s no ‘Mi’ branding.

