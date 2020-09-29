Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve launched in India, price starts Rs 2499

The Mi Smart Band 5 is the successor to the Mi Smart Band 4 launched last year.

Xiaomi at its annual Smarter Living event in India today has launched two wearables. The company has launched Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve wearables at the event.

The Mi Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be available for sale in the country from October 1onwards via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The wearable comes in green, red, yellow, white, orange, brown, and black colours.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve is priced at Rs 10,999, but as a part of launch offer, it will be available for Rs 9,999 till Diwali. It comes in Midnight Black with Space Black strap and Chrome Silver with Neptune Blue strap. The smartwatch will be available from Amazon India, mi.com and Mi Home Stores starting October 6.







Mi Smart Band 5



The Mi Smart Band 5 is the successor to the Mi Smart Band 4 launched last year. The Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display with up to 450nits brightness and it features 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. The fitness band comes with 5ATM certification, making it water-resistant up to 50 meters.



The fitness band comes with 11 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga and rowing machine. It also tracks women’s health including menstrual cycle tracking, ovulation record and more.



It comes loaded with PPG heart rate sensor and it comes with PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) feature. The Mi Smart Band 5 supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Mi Band 5 in India lacks NFC. Besides, the Mi Smart Band 5 packs a 125mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of power on a single charge.



Mi Watch Revolve



The Mi Watch Revolve features a 1.39-inch circular display with a resolution of 454 × 454, 450 nits brightness, Smart always-on display and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It includes Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS for connectivity. Xiaomi offers a selection of over 110 watch faces on the Mi Watch Color. The watch is also 5 ATM rated for its water-resistance capabilities.



The battery capacity is 420mAh which claims to last for up to 14 days on a single charge. Some of the additional features include NFC, Heart Rate Monitoring, VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake), stress monitoring, and sleep tracking.



Sensors on board include Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor.



