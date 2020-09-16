Mi Smart Band 5 launching in India on September 29

A teaser on Amazon has confirmed that the Mi Smart Band 5 is set to launch in India on September 29.

Xiaomi has scheduled its annual Smarter Living event in India on September 29 to introduce several ioT products at the event. A teaser on Amazon has confirmed that the Mi Smart Band 5 is set to launch in India on September 29.



The virtual event is scheduled for September 29 at 12 PM noon. The company has however not revealed about the devices to be launched. Along with the Mi Band 5, the company is likely to launch Mi Watch with a circular screen, a Smart Bulb, Smart soap dispenser, Smart speaker or a Air Purifier.



Xiaomi Mi Band 5



The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display with up to 450nits brightness and it features 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. The fitness band comes with 11 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga and rowing machine.



The Mi Band 5 comes loaded with PPG heart rate sensor and it comes with PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) feature. The fitness band comes with 5ATM certification, making it water-resistant up to 50 meters. It also tracks women’s health including menstrual cycle tracking, ovulation record and more.



The Mi Smart Band 5 supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. It comes with 50-meter water resistance and can be worn at the time of taking shower or while swimming. Besides, the Mi Smart Band 5 packs a 125mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of power on a single charge.



Mi Watch Revolve



The Mi Watch Revolve will reportedly be the rebranded Mi Watch Color which has already launched in China. If that's true, it should feature a 1.39-inch display with a resolution of 454 × 454. It will include Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS for connectivity. The watch is also 5 ATM rated for its water-resistance capabilities. The battery capacity should be 420mAh and allegedly should last about 14 days. Some of the additional features include Heart Rate Monitoring, sleep tracking, a 110 watch faces, etc.



The watch should launch in 2 colours which are Chrome Silver and Midnight Black. The price for Mi Watch Color in China is RMB 599 (approx Rs. 6,400). Indian pricing is yet to be revealed.