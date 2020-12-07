Mi QLED TV 4K to launch in India on December 16

Mi QLED TV 4K will come with support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, HDR10+, 4K, and more.

Xiaomi has today confirmed to launch the Mi QLED TV 4K in India on December 16. The TV will be available for purchase in the country on Flipkart in addition to Mi.com and Mi stores.

As per the teaser posted by the company, the upcoming TV's Quantum Dot screen will come with support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, HDR10+, 4K, and more. It will likely to run on PatchWall OS.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi QLED TV 4K will come equipped with HDMI 2.1, eARC, ALLM, and AV1. Other specifications and features have not been revealed by the company yet.

Mi QLED TV 4K is likely to be the Mi TV 5 Pro, which was launched in China last year. The Mi TV 5 Pro 55-inch model is priced at 3699 Yuan (approx. Rs 37,350), 65-inch model at 4999 yuan (approx. Rs 50,450) and 75 inches for 9999 yuan (approx. Rs 1,00,900).

The Mi TV 5 Pro comes with up to Quantum Dot 4K OLED panel. It is powered by a 1.9GHz Amlogic quad-core processor along with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU.

Mi TV 5 Pro comes with the support of 8K video playback along with HDR10+. The TV is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of audio, the series features 2 x 8W stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and DTS surround sound support.