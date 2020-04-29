Mi Note 10 Lite to be announced on April 30 alongside Redmi Note 9

Mi Note 10 Lite is also expected to launch in India as well.

Redmi Note 9 will be launching through an online event on April 30. Now the company has confirmed that it will also introduce Mi Note 10 Lite alongside on the said date.

The phone was with the model number M2002F4LG certified by the FCC few months back revealing Snapdragon 730G processor and a Penta camera setup. It was also certified by the NBTC certification body of Thailand with the same model number.



The phone with model number M2002F4LI also received BIS certification recently. So we can expect Mi Note 10 Lite to launch in India as well.



As per rumours, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will feature a 6.47-inch full HD+ display with a dot-notch and in-screen fingerprint reader. It is expected to arrive with a penta-lens system that includes a 64-megapixel, 5-megapixel lens, a 2-megapixel lens and a pair of 8-megapixel sensors. The Mi Note 10 Lite will reportedly house a 16-megapixel front camera.



The handset will reportedly be backed up by a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It will have Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11 on top.





Redmi Note 9, on the other hand, will feature a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and it will be powered by 2GHz MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core processor. It will be available in three variants: 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage. It will ship with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box.



The Redmi Note 9 will feature a square-shaped quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary lens with PDAF, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. It will have a 13MP front camera for selfies. Redmi Note 9 will house a minimum rated battery of 4,920mAh capacity with 18W fast charging.