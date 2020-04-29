Advertisement

Mi Note 10 Lite to be announced on April 30 alongside Redmi Note 9

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2020 9:08 am

Latest News

Mi Note 10 Lite is also expected to launch in India as well.
Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 will be launching through an online event on April 30. Now the company has confirmed that it will also introduce Mi Note 10 Lite alongside on the said date.

 

The phone was with the model number M2002F4LG certified by the FCC few months back revealing Snapdragon 730G processor and a Penta camera setup. It was also certified by the NBTC certification body of Thailand with the same model number.

The phone with model number M2002F4LI also received BIS certification recently. So we can expect Mi Note 10 Lite to launch in India as well.

As per rumours, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will feature a 6.47-inch full HD+ display with a dot-notch and in-screen fingerprint reader. It is expected to arrive with a penta-lens system that includes a 64-megapixel, 5-megapixel lens, a 2-megapixel lens and a pair of 8-megapixel sensors. The Mi Note 10 Lite will reportedly house a 16-megapixel front camera.

The handset will reportedly be backed up by a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It will have Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11 on top.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 9, on the other hand, will feature a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and it will be powered by 2GHz MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core processor. It will be available in three variants: 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage. It will ship with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box.

The Redmi Note 9 will feature a square-shaped quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary lens with PDAF, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. It will have a 13MP front camera for selfies. Redmi Note 9 will house a minimum rated battery of 4,920mAh capacity with 18W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite likely to launch in May

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 to launch on April 30

Redmi Note 9 to launch soon in India as the phone gets BIS Certification

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite leaks Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite specs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro pre-bookings begin in India via Amazon

Nokia 6.2 Android 10 update starts rolling out

Oppo A92 render and specifications leaked, will have 48MP quad rear camera and 5000 battery

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?
Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Latest Picture Story

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies