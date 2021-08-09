Mi MIX 4 specifications leaked in full

The Mi MIX 4 is all set to arrive tomorrow in China and the specifications of the device have now been leaked. The leak suggests the device will come with Snapdragon 888 Plus along with a 120Hz AMOLED display. The device will also offer Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Mi MIX 4 Specifications (Rumoured)

The leak comes from a tipster on Weibo. As per the information, the Mi MIX 4 will sport a curved 6.67-inch AMOLED panel. Further, it should have full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120Hz refresh rate. There should be 10bit color depth and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Presumably, there should be up to 12GB of RAM on offer with 256GB or 512GB of storage.

There will be a triple camera setup on the rear of the device. This should consist of a 100-megapixel Samsung HMX lens with OIS, a 13-megapixel free-form wide-angle lens with a 120-degree FOV, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS. On front, there will be an under-display 20MP sensor for selfies.

Connectivity options may include dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, A-GPS, USB-C, NFC, and a Type-C port for charging. Additional features should include stereo speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon, Hi-Res audio support, X-axis linear motor, and IP68 certified body.

In recent news related to the Mi MIX 4, Agatha Tang, Product PR for Xiaomi Global confirmed that there are no plans for a global launch of the device, as of yet. This is quite a bummer as the Mi MIX Fold also didn’t get a global release. It was the first foldable device from Xiaomi. A recent picture of the leaked Mi MIX 4 promo poster is being shared on Weibo. The picture reveals the back design of the smartphone. The design looks similar to what we have seen on the Mi 11 Ultra, but without a secondary screen.